Sonia Gandhi convenes an important meeting in Delhi on Monday, the strategy will be prepared on the agricultural accounts. Congress has convened on the issue of three agricultural bills in parliament

oi-ashutosh tiwari

| Updated: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 6:54 PM [IST]

New Delhi: The Modi government will present three farmer-related lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. The adoption of bills in the Senate is a challenge for the government, and the opposition parties are also against it. Congress has also begun preparations to protest this bill. Including the interim president of the party, Sonia Gandhi, has arranged an important meeting.

According to the information, the Congressional High Command convened an important meeting in Delhi on Monday. Including all Secretaries General of the All India Congress Committee, State Incharge, members of the Special Committee, including senior leaders. During this meeting, a strategy will be drawn up regarding the agricultural laws presented by the Modi government in parliament. Congress is also expected to gain the support of some BJP allies on this issue.

As TRS increases the difficulty of the Modi government on agricultural accounts, will protest in Rajya Sabha

BJP’s eye for conference colleagues

If left to the Akali Dal, the NDA has a strength of 105 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. In such a situation, they need the support of 17 MPs to pass the law. According to sources, in addition to BJD, AIADMK, YSRC and TDP, Shiv Sena and NCP have also been approached by BJP. They will also be told in detail about the bill. What can be seen now will be who the Shiv Sena NCP, the Congress ally in Maharashtra, is leading.

Congress accuses BJP

Congress leader P. Chidambaram said in a tweet that the BJP presented the congressman’s manifesto by perverting the agricultural sector law. According to him, the law of the government of Modi will destroy the MSP principle and the public procurement system.

