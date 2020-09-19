Sri Lanka: Minister sitting on coconut tree, press conference, wanted to give this message to the people. Sri Lanka Minister Arundika Fernando climbs into coconut tree to address press conference

Great press conference

Minister Arunika Fernando, who arrived at the event, climbed a coconut tree to give the people a message about the lack of coconut. According to the news, the minister climbed the coconut palm using a tree climbing machine in the yard of his home in Dankotuwa. The machine was made by a person from Warkapola and the minister was testing this machine. Fernando said the machine would be sold to people in local markets in the coming months.

Minister Arunika Fernando also reaped the fruits of some Narilay from the tree with the help of a machine. He then addressed the press conference by sitting in a tree. Fernando spoke of rising coconut prices in Sri Lanka and around the world. He said the workers who climb the trees should get Rs 100 for their work. He also said that in order to provide coconut to the people at lower prices, a program is being prepared and will be released in the coming days.

He told the media that prices had risen due to the increasing demand for coconut worldwide. Fernando said we hope to use every available plot of land for coconut cultivation and promote industries that will bring foreign currency into the country. The country is facing a shortage of 70 million coconuts due to the increasing demand from local industries and domestic consumption.