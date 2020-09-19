Staying away from fire, Kejriwal’s old habit: Anil Vij | Farm Bills: Anil Vij accuses Arvind Kejriwal of turning people on

New Delhi. Interior Minister Anil Vij of Haryana says burning is old work of Kejriwal. Vij retaliated after Delhi chief minister Kejriwal tweeted. In which Kejriwal claimed that the government left farmers for exploitation to large corporations under the three ordinances. Vij slammed Kejriwal, saying that the educated Kejriwal should tell how the work of selling in the hands of private companies is done. Vij said that Kejriwal works every time by putting out the fire.

Anil Vij said I want to ask Kejriwal which provision of the agricultural law helps corporates? Any restrictions placed on farmers to sell produce earlier are now being lifted. As the Prime Minister has clarified, the minimum support price and market will remain. The farmers who want to sell products at those rates can do so. However, the rest can sell the product to whomever they want.

