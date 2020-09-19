Survey: 19% of women in India live on smartphones and seek partners, 62% do this job. Survey 19 percent of women in India looking for partners on smartphone 62 percent do this job

Indian women looking for partners

Explain that the number of women using dating apps worldwide is 21 percent, but most women in India use these apps. The survey found that 19 percent of Indian women use smartphone applications in search of a partner for hookup, long-term relationships, and short-term relationships. While about 62 percent of desi women engage in sexting.

62% of women use smartphones in this work

The research, entitled ‘Mobile sex tech apps’, was published in the journal PLOS One. The survey is based on the countries with the most inhabitants. The data for the survey was collected from a classified source. According to the study, 62 percent of women sexting in India send sexy chats, photos, videos, etc. from their smartphones.

1,30,885 women participated in the survey

According to the media report, women from 191 countries were included in the survey, a total of 1.30,885 female responses were included in this survey. 23,093 women from India took part in this survey. All questions from women were asked online. The survey found that 19 percent of women aged 18 to 54 in India use phones to find partners.

Women of this age find partners

The majority of these women are in the 21 to 24 age group. At the same time, 29 percent of women who find a partner only seek a partner before the engagement. Aside from this, 44 percent of women are those seeking a dating partner for only a short time, while 37 percent want to be in a relationship for a long time. Of the total of 23,093 women in India, 62% said they do sex on the phone.

What is Sexting?

Explain that a private chat with a trusted partner is called sexting. People are now finding new ways to be kinky with a partner while chatting. Sexting can be a great way to strengthen your relationship with a partner. Co-author Amanda Gesselman, research director at the Kinsey Institute, said, “This is the first study that can tell us about the use of technology in the sexual lives of such a large number of women around the world.”