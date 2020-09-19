Sushant Case: Drug supplier Rahil Vishram is sent to jail for 14 days, these revelations related to Bollywood made in front of the NCB. NCB: Rahil Vishram has been jailed until September 23

Rahil’s ‘boss’ is someone associated with Bollywood

Hereafter it is seen that the link of NCB with Bollywood is tightening. Following the arrest and imprisonment of Riya Chakraborty and Shauvik Chakraborty, where the NCB is investigating the video of Karan Johar’s alleged drug party, the arrested drug supplier Rahil Rafat is by far the largest arrest because according to media reports Rahil’s “ The boss is someone associated with Bollywood. It could be an actor or director or even a producer. Rahil is said to be a big pawn in Bollywood’s pharmaceutical supply chain. The NCB Mumbai team arrested Rahil, who was supplying Bollywood to Hasheesh, in an operation conducted Thursday. NCB is trying to crack this entire chain.

Used to deliver drugs to celebrities

NCB is confident that through Rahil he can hone the great people of Bollywood who have the potential to do business in the film industry. According to the news, Rahil has so far confessed to the NCB during interrogation that he who he worked for is known by the name of ‘Boss’. This person is a great peddler and is associated with the movie industry itself. Rahil used to supply rubbing cream to celebrities on behalf of his ‘boss’.

NCB’s Complaints About Bollywood

Significantly, the ED, who investigated the case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was exposed to a drug corner from Riya Chakraborty’s Watts chat. During the NCB questioning, Riya Chakraborty himself confessed that he had bought drugs for his Sushant through his brother. During the investigation of the case involving Riya Chakraborty, Sameer Wankhede and his team were given information about Rahil whose connection is with this network. The NCB then raided Rahil’s house in Versova. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and his team have arrested three people who have been robbed in Powai, Mumbai. About 500 grams of high quality buds were seized during the raid at NCB, which were sold in the market at a rate of Rs 6-8 thousand per gram.

