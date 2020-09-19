Suspension Sanjay Jha spoke to his colleagues in Congress, Modi’s foolish opposition is not correct. Sanjay Jha spoke with his conference colleagues. Modi government is the mindless opposition wrong

India

oi-Akarsh Shukla

| Updated: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 2:56 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Sanjay Jha, who has been expelled from the Congress party, has attacked his own congressional colleagues while defending the Modi administration against agricultural law. He said Congress party leaders should not protest against the prime minister’s foolish prime minister. Sanjay Jha, who was fired from the party on charges of anti-party activity and violation of discipline, said in a tweet on Saturday.

Sanjay Jha wrote that my conference colleagues, we should be against PM Modi, but don’t make the protest justify your passions, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) is a simple test, it’s APMC’s monopoly Don’t be eliminated and this increases income from the farmer? If so, withdraw the bill. Earlier in a tweet, Sanjay Jha made a big revelation while targeting the Congress party.

He wrote in the tweet: “ In our congressional manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, we proposed to abolish the APMC law itself and make agricultural products free of restrictions. The Modi government has done this in the farmer’s law. The BJP and Congress are unanimously in agreement. On Friday, Jha said Congress and the BJP are on the same page on the issue of the agricultural law, as Modi’s government was only doing what Congress promised to do before the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Sanjay Jha said that the Indian National Congress had proposed to repeal the MPMC law in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Modi attacked the opposition

Accusing the opposition, Prime Minister Modi said that, “Now it is being propagated that the benefit of MSP will not be provided to the farmers by the government. It is also being fabricated that paddy wheat is said to be from the farmers. Etc. will not be provided by the government. “They are pure lies, wrong, farmers are being cheated. Our government is determined to offer farmers a fair price through MSP. There were and will be today. Public procurement continues.”

