Tension on the India-China Border: The Truth of the Indian Army Occupation on Mount Kailash – Fact Check | Border problem between India and China: the truth of the Indian Army occupation of Mount Kailash – fact-checking

India

bbc bbc hindi

By Fact Check Team, BBC Hindi

Updated: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 12:56 PM [IST]

Getty Images

Ladakh

Expansionism in China’s ‘gene’, 23 countries, including India, disrupted by its land grabbing policy

Tension between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh continues.

In this series there is daily news for different places in Ladakh.

For the past week, it was claimed on social media that the Indian army has captured Mount Kailash and Mansarovar.

This thing is spread on social media every day.

With this news, a photo is also shared in which Indian soldiers are said to hoist the tricolor on Mount Kailash.

These are said to be photos of Kailash Mountain after joining India.

The same photo was also tweeted from Major General GD Bakshi’s Twitter account (retd), but it has been written that the Indian army is on its way to conquer Mount Kailash. This tweet has been retweeted over 3000 times.

This news of the occupation on Mount Kailash did not stop there.

After this, after taking a screenshot of the news from a private TV channel on social media, many users tweet that the Indian military has conquered the Kailash Mountains.

First of all, let’s talk about the photo where the soldiers are waving the tricolor and the Kailash mountain is seen behind it.

When we searched this photo through Google’s reverse image, we found the photo of these soldiers waving the flag in many places, but there was no background in Mount Kailash.

The photo was used in a photo gallery on January 26, 2020 on the India Today website and described how children and soldiers celebrated this national festival at the LOC in Jammu and Kashmir on the 71st Republic Day.

During the reverse image search, a photo of the same 9 soldiers was found on a Facebook page, on which the fifth jawan took the tricolor and this photo was shared on June 17.

The same image was used in a YouTube video on August 17, 2020, when we did a reverse image search through the Yandex search portal.

When seeing the photo of the alleged soldiers’ flag on Mount Kailash and these photos, everything is the same except for the background on it. This clearly shows that the photo of the soldiers has been tampered with and that Mount Kailash is installed in the background.

BBC Special: Investigation of Delhi riots and everything related to it you should know

Donkey milk is sold in India for Rs 7,000 a liter – know it: fact check

Now comes the second: a private TV channel is quoted on social media as saying India has conquered the Kailash Mountains.

A professor of geography at the University of Delhi, on the condition that he does not reveal his name, says the Kailash Range does not exist within the Indian border.

He says, “Mount Kailash exists in the Trans Himalayas of Western Tibet. Kailash Range is in the Kailash Range which starts after the end of Ladakh Range. Ladakh Range in Ladakh is just the end of Ladakh Range in Western Tibet. Go and the Kailash series starts from there. “

The dispute between India and China over LAC in Ladakh has been going on since April. In the same order, on June 15, there was a clash between the soldiers of India and China in the Galvan Valley of Ladakh, killing 20 Indian soldiers.

How many Chinese soldiers were killed in this incident is not yet clear, however, the official Chinese newspaper Global Times has acknowledged that China was damaged on June 15.

Following this, on the night of August 29-30, there were reports of tensions on the border between the two countries, but both countries say the other country has taken provocative measures.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that China has deployed a large number of troops along the LAC, ie along the line of de facto control, and has also amassed an enormous amount of ammunition.

At the same time, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also made a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday about the border tension. He said in the statement that there is no doubt that India faces a challenge in Ladakh, but that the country will meet that challenge.

In the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made no comment on any change in the border area, showing that India has not taken any place.

In the BBC Hindi fact-checking investigation, we discovered that the photos of Mount Kailash are completely fake and that Indian soldiers did not take possession of Mount Kailash.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed