The army has deployed 3000 extra troops to prevent infiltration at LOC. The army is deploying 3000 extra troops to prevent infiltration at LOC

Saturday, September 19, 2020

New Delhi. Incidents of infiltration from Pakistan have increased amid ongoing tensions along the border with China. Meanwhile, the Indian Army has deployed 3,000 additional troops along the border in view of the Pakistani military’s efforts to send militants across the Line of Control (LoC). This is an important step taken by the military to prevent such infiltration attempts in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources in the ANI news agency said an additional brigade has been deployed to prevent infiltration into the LoC and the move has also yielded good results.

Sources said the additional troops deployed along the Line of Control were successful in thwarting all major infiltration attempts and that the terrorists’ attempts to cross the LoC were thwarted. Sources said Pakistan’s military has failed to send terrorists across the border this year. Due to heavy snowfall in October-November, all infiltration routes have been closed, so the terrorists are making heavy efforts to infiltrate.

According to media reports, the Indian military is fully active on the LoC and recently thwarted an infiltration attempt from the Gurez sector of Northern Kashmir. Sources said there are currently one or two additional Pakistani Army battalions on LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, but it cannot be said that they should pressurize India in support of the Chinese military. He said that even if Pakistanis try to do that, the Indian military is ready to deal with such a situation.



Explain that Pakistan is trying to step up the violation of the ceasefire and that the army chief has visited Srinagar to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During the visit, the army chief visited the forward locations on the Line of Control and first discussed the operational readiness of the troops there. The army chief in Srinagar was also briefed on the security situation by senior officers of the Chinar Corps. Pakistan’s military has intensified ceasefire violations along the control line when India and China are engaged in conflicts over territorial issues in the eastern Ladakh region.

