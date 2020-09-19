The bill regarding farmers will be presented tomorrow in the Rajya Sabha, BJP has whipped the MPs. monsoon session BJP issues three line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to attend the House tomorrow

New Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata party has issued a whip to its MPs with a request to attend Parliament on Sunday. The party has issued a three-pronged whip to Rajya Sabha MPs. On Sunday, the government bill regarding farmers will be presented in the Senate, with party members Jori Whip being linked to it. After the whip has been handed in, MPs will have to be present in the House. Membership of a Member of Parliament who violates Whip can go as far as.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed