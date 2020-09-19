The decision to sell only indigenous products in the Defense Ministry stores is not yet: Shripad Naik in Rajya Sabha. MoS Defense Shripad Naik in Rajya Sabha at Ministry will consider using only products made in India

India

oi-Rizwan M

| Published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 7:41 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Union Defense Minister Shripad Naik has said in response to a question in Rajya Sabha that no decision has been made on the purchase and sale of indigenous products only in the shops and canteens of the Ministry of Defense. The question was whether the Ministry of Defense would only move towards the use of indigenous products at the call of the Prime Minister for ‘Vocal for Local’. In response, Naik said no decision has been made yet.

In response to a question about corona from security forces, Naik said the total number of cases of Kovid infection among army personnel is 22,353. To date, there have been a total of 41 deaths in the armed forces, believed to be directly caused by infection.

On the issue of Pakistan ceasefire violations, Defense Secretary of State Shripad Naik said in a written response in Rajya Sabha that these ceasefire incidents broke out for eight months, from January 1, 2020 to 7 September 2020. Naik said Pakistan has violated 3,186 ceasefire attacks along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir in eight months. Aside from ceasefire violations, there were 242 incidents of cross-border shelling from the Pakistani side along the international border in the Jammu region from January 1 to August 31. There have been eight fatalities and two non-fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir up to 7 September this year. He also said five BSF personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir along the international border and control line.

