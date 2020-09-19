The government introduced three labor accounts in the Lok Sabha amid opposition from the opposition. The government has introduced three labor accounts in the Lok Sabha amid opposition opposition

Published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 10:53 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The government introduced three bills regarding labor relations laws on Saturday amid opposition from Congress and some other parties in the Lok Sabha.

Labor Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar introduced the Code of Safety, Health and Work at Work, 2020, Industrial Relations Code, 2020 and Social Security Code, 2020. He withdrew the three bills introduced last year and introduced all three the new accounts. According to the minister, more than 29 labor laws have been merged into four codes and one has already been passed. The Code on Wages Bill, 2019 was passed by parliament last year.

Gangwar said the government is consulting extensively with various stakeholders regarding these bills and more than 6,000 responses to the bills have been received online. These bills were subsequently referred to a standing committee and 174 of the 233 recommendations were accepted. Congress leaders – Manish Tiwari and Shashi Tharoor – opposed the introduction of the three laws.

Tiwari pointed out that these three bills are fundamentally modified versions of their earlier forms and the minister urged them to withdraw and deliberate extensively. He said this bill is a blow to workers’ rights. Regarding the bill on safety, health and working conditions at work, Tharoor said it does not have specific provisions to protect the interests of workers in the disorganized sector, nor is there a special chapter on migrant workers between states. Used to be. She also said the bill is discriminatory, as there is no special provision on women’s well-being.

Regarding the Industrial Relations Code, he stated that it severely restricts workers’ right to strike and allows state or central governments to change the limits for austerity and austerity-related applicability. Contrary to the bills, CPI-M member AM Arif said the bills should be sent to the standing committee! Earlier, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader NK Premachandran opposed the repeal of three bills replacing the new draft legislation.

