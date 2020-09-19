United Nations report mentions Indian migrant crisis, India joins the list of these countries. Indian migrant crisis mentioned in UN expert report, India joins the list of these countries

India

oi-Akarsh Shukla

| Published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 5:20 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Experts from the United Nations Human Rights Council have presented a report on the plight of migrant workers in India during the coronavirus lockdown. The report, presented at the United Nations 45th session with Geneva headquarters, contains a reference to the migrant crisis in India during the Kovid-19 lockdown. According to the report, 100 million or more than 100 million people migrated internally during the lockdown due to a lack of financial assistance. He also faced debt and police brutality.

Corona Vaccine: Not just Oxford, these 6 vaccines have also reached the third stage of the trial

In its report entitled ‘Impact of Corona Virus Pandemic’ presented to the Council, the Coronavirus forced more than 100 million workers into India for internal migration. Faced with economic troubles and indebtedness, the workers were reportedly victims of police poles and have been referred to as corona carriers. According to the information, this assessment has been made among minority groups, natives and people affected by caste discrimination.

Know what is the bio bubble of IPL, which protects players from Corona, this penalty will be given if they break the rules

First coronavirus vaccine from Russia on August 12, knows all about it

The report also noted an increase in discrimination and violence against minority groups in some countries, such as the Roma community in Europe and Dalits in Nepal. Let us know that the 45th session of the UNHRC, which began in Geneva on September 14, will end on October 6. The report submitted to the council also included India’s name among countries where labor laws to protect workers’ interests were relaxed. The 20-page report analyzed the effects of the coronavirus and its effects on contemporary forms of slavery-like practices.

Corona can be completed in 15 seconds by cleaning nose and mouth with iodine, scientists claim more than 30 MPs in the grip of Corona, government can make this big decision regarding monsoon session! American expert Dr. Keeps players safe, penalized for breaking rules; Good news on corona Health Minister Delhi said – corona community contamination underway, center accepts corona test mandatory for patients without symptoms in America, President Trump has changed guidelines on whether coronavirus is also spread through food, FSSAI told real IPL 2020: IPL starts from today in Corona, the first thing that has never happened, the coronavirus devastation in the country, more than 93 thousand cases within a day

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed