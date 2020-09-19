We can talk to China to resolve the issues, why not Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah | We can talk to China to resolve the issues, why not Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah urged talks to be opened with Pakistan in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. Farooq Abdullah gave the example of China, saying that if we can talk to China to solve the problem, why not our neighbor so that the pending problems between the two countries can be resolved. Please report that the President of the National Conference Farooq Abdullah first spoke in Parliament after his release from house arrest.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said in the Lok Sabha on Saturday that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir today is such that where progress could be made, there is no progress. Even today our children and retailers do not have 4G provision that we have in other places in India. How can they train when everything is on the internet today? Skirmishes at the border are on the rise and people are dying. There is a way to get out of this situation. Just like you are talking to China about going back, we must talk to our neighbors.

Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah also expressed his happiness at the findings of the army investigation into the murder of three people in Shopian during a meeting. He said, “I am glad the military admitted that three Shopians were accidentally killed. I hope the government will pay huge compensation to the families of the victims. Let officials say on Friday that at the July meeting, the military found evidence of violations by its soldiers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and that it has opened disciplinary proceedings.

