Who was the former president of Taiwan, Li Teng-hui, in whose memory China is impressed by the program? | Taiwan leader Lee teng hui who became a problem for China

Li Teng-hui was the leader who brought democracy to Taiwan

Taiwan is currently remembering its great leader and former president Li Teng-hui. The Taiwanese government, officials and senior US envoys, as well as US Deputy Secretary Keith Kracht, gathered to bid farewell to former President Li-Teng Hui, known as’ Mr. Democracy ‘. The tribute program took place on the campus of Alethea University in the capital Taipei. Former Prime Minister of Japan Yoshiro Mori also attended the program. Taiwanese President Sai Ing-wen recalled the former president’s finding a peaceful political solution to bring democracy to Taiwan.

Lee was known as Mr. Democracy

Li Teng-hui was the president of Taiwan from 1988 to 2000. He died on July 30, 2020 at the age of 97. After his death he was honored by world leaders. These include the Government of India. Because of his loyalty to democracy, he also became Mr. Called Democracy. The government of Taiwan is now running a program to commemorate Lee, to commemorate his contribution to establishing democracy in the country.

Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and Tibetan leader and spiritual guru Dalai Lama have also paid tribute to him. Although neither of them made it to Taiwan. In his statement from India, the Dalai Lama said, “We Buddhists believe in life, even after death. We believe they will be reborn in Taiwan.”

Li Teng-hui always kept knocking in the eyes of China

Lee is known as the ‘father of Taiwanese democracy’. Lee became president of Taiwan after Chiang Ching-ku’s death in 1988. After becoming president, he worked extensively to bring democracy to the island. Lee led constitutional changes to create a democratic political blueprint, including direct presidential elections in Taiwan. He was the mayor of Taipei from 1978 to 1981 before becoming president. Also served as the Provincial Governor of Taiwan from 1981 to 1984.

Lee’s pro-democracy steps brought him a lot of love and respect from the people of Taiwan, while China always looked at him suspiciously. China treats Lee as the No. 1 enemy because it was he who was instrumental in separating Taiwan from China.

Opponent of Chinese campaign to conquer Taiwan

Li’s efforts to separate Taiwan’s island from China, while the president had heightened tensions with Beijing. China, which sees Taiwan as part of itself, did not like Lee’s trial. Li openly opposed the campaign to conquer the island of China. He wished that Taiwan would be a “democratically free, human rights and self-respecting country.”

During his tenure in 1996, direct presidential elections were held for the first time in the country, strengthening the democratic process. In these elections he was democratically won for a second term.

What is Taiwan’s position?

The Chinese government believes that Taiwan is its territory. China opposes any country that has diplomatic relations with Taiwan. China has also said that Taiwan can be taken by force if necessary. The people of Taiwan want to see themselves as a separate country. Like Hong Kong in China, there is talk of implementing a two-state model in Taiwan, but currently Taiwanese President Sai Ing-wen has rejected this model.

Sai Ing-wen sees Taiwan as a sovereign country and is opposed to the One China policy. This is the reason that China is dissatisfied with Wen’s policy. Since Wen took power in 2016, China has refused to talk to Taiwan. It is believed that Sai Ing-wen will pursue the policies by which Li Teng-Hui laid the foundation for democratic processes in the country.

The basis of enmity was with the foundation of China

From 1683 to 1895, Taiwan was ruled by the Ching Dynasty of China. China suffered a defeat at the hands of Japan in 1895, after which Japan took control of Taiwan that lasted until World War II. After the defeat of Japan at the hands of the Allies in World War II, it was decided to hand over Taiwan to Chiang Kai-shek, the politician and military commander who ruled China at the time. A few years later, Chiang Kai-shek suffered a severe defeat at the hands of the communist army. Shek and his colleagues then fled to Taiwan and formed a government there, calling it the real China. The relationship between the two began to improve in 1980 after years of bitter relations between China and Taiwan. China wants Taiwan to get rights if it considers itself part of China under the One Country Two system. Taiwan denies this and dreams of being an independent country.

Chinese fighter enters Taiwan border for second consecutive day, Taiwan sends jets, said – China should not be a problem in the area