106 year old woman in Maharashtra beats Corona, people say – ‘Their laughter …’ | A 106-year-old female coronavirus patient recovered in Maharashtra Dombivli

India

oi-Pallavi Kumari

| Published: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 2:06 PM [IST]

Mumbai: Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the country. Corona infection is increasing every day. There are more than 54 lakh cases of corona in India. The most shocking Corona figures in the country come from Maharashtra. Such news has come amidst the terrifying Corona figures from Maharashtra, which will further strengthen the minds of the Corona patients. Corona is defeated by a 106-year-old elderly woman in the city of Maharashtra in Dombivli. It is the oldest corona patient in the city. The woman’s name is Anandibai Patil.

Corona Vaccine: Not just Oxford, these 6 vaccines have also reached stage three of the trial

People wrote on social media: their smile can fight any beamer

106-year-old elderly woman Anandibai Patil was discharged from Kovid-19 hospital of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Sunday. Social media folks write for the older woman that their laughter hit Corona. Some people have written that on whose face such a smile can fight any disease.

Some people have advised taking inspiration from them, while some people have written that grandmother’s happiness is worth seeing.

Recently, 106-year-old elderly in Delhi got better from Karona

Also in Delhi, the 106-year-old Kovid-19 patient was discharged from Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. The wife, son, and other members of this elderly family also had corona. The 106-year-old older man has recovered faster than his son, doctors say. His son is also about 70 years old.

Corona cases cross 54 lakh, killing more than 86 thousand

There have been 54,00,620 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in India and 86,752 people have died in the country so far. The number of actin cases in the country is 10,10,824 and 43,03,044 people have been cured.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 92,605 new cases of corona in India and 1,133 people have died. The Ministry of Health said more than 70 percent of people who died as a result of infection also suffered from other illnesses.

Also read – 38 doctors treated in Gujarat from Corona died, demands from medical association – Status of martyrs found

Lies in an election statement: Uddhav-Aditya Thackeray if convicted, how much punishment can be imposed? Kangana sought compensation of 2 crores for breaking office, BMC said in Supreme Court – fine on actress Ambedkar memorial: why the controversy started, forcing Uddhav Thackeray to postpone the program, Shiv Sena in Modi government in mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ Questions raised about government policies, allegations raised due to Corona in Mumbai, September 144 BJP MP Tejashwi Surya wrote to Piyush Goyal, ‘Bangalore Rose’ demand for lifting ban on onion exports from Mumbai with girlfriend Indore Bhaga husband, wife said – Corona is about to die, I am looking for corpse in the police drain Recruitment, video Maharashtra farmer saddened by ban on onion exports, Devendra Fadnavis wrote a letter to the Minister of Commerce about the statement from Jaya Bachchan: Political fire, increased security outside ‘Jalsa’ because of some people, not only Bollywood Culture is also reviled: Sanjay Raut

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed