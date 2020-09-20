31 percent drop in direct tax collection between April and August: Anurag Thakur | 31 percent drop in direct tax collection from April to August in FY 2021

New Delhi. Finance Minister Anurag Thakur told the Lok Sabha Saturday that in the current fiscal year, the direct tax collection of Rs 1.92 lakh crore was done between April and August. It was down 31 percent in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Over the five-month period to August, net indirect tax collections fell 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 3.42 lakh crore. Let us know that Finance Minister Anurag Thakur gave this in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, in which he also said that no decision has been taken to stop printing a 2000 rupee note.

