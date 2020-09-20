38 doctors murdered in Gujarat from Corona, demands from medical association – status of martyrs found | Gujarat third on IMA’s list of doctors died of coronavirus IMA wants ‘Covid Martyrs’

Dead doctors are given the status of a martyr: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded that all doctors who have died from the coronavirus be given martyr status. The Indian Medical Association, dubbed ‘Corona Martyrs’, released a list of doctors who have been killed in the country on Wednesday. These are doctors whose names are registered in the Indian Medical Association.

Doctors who died between the ages of 34 and 82 because of Corona

According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the most recent death from the coronavirus in Gujarat was 34 years from a doctor who was a pediatrician. He died of illness in Vapi in Valsad district. The 15 doctors who died from corona were from the capital Ahmedabad, while five others were from Surat. All deceased doctors were between 34 and 82 years old, 29 of which were between 50 and 70 years old.

Corona cases cross 54 lakh in the country, killing 86,752

There have been 54,00,620 cases of COVID-19 in India and 86,752 people have died in the country so far. The number of actin cases in the country is 10,10,824 and 43,03,044 people have been cured.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 92,605 new cases of corona in India and 1,133 people have died. The Ministry of Health said more than 70 percent of people who died as a result of infection also suffered from other illnesses.

On August 7, the number of Kovid-19 patients in India exceeded 20 lakhs, while on August 23, the number of coronavirus infections exceeded 3 million. On September 5, the number of infected in the country reached 4 million. At the same time, on September 16, the number of Kovid-19 patients in the country exceeded 50 lakh.