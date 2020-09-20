After the snake, now that the spider was chasing the bird, people are shocked to see VIDEO. Avicularia spider hunted bird, video viral

Spider hunted bird

A very interesting video has been shared on Twitter from a handle called Nature is Scary. In this 54 second video, Avicularia is hunting a bird. At the same time, she immediately starts to eat. When you see the video it looks like the bird is dead as there is no movement in it.

Surprised to see the video

This video went viral on social media. So far it has been seen more than four lakh times. Social media users have been surprised to see how a small spider has easily made a large bird its own bite. A Twitter user tagged his friend and jokingly wrote that the spiders in our house are also getting stronger to be saved.

Snake hunted

A few days ago, a video was shared on a Twitter account called Nature is Lit. With a snake and a spider on it. It was accompanied by the caption that the Black Widow Spider caught a snake. Although the video may look normal at first, if you watch it closely you will see that the snake is heavily trapped in the spider web and cannot move. The spider sits on it and attacks him. Where and when of this video is not known, but the video shows that the spider had trapped a car, in which the snake got stuck.