Agricultural Law Introduced in Rajya Sabha: Congressional Offer – This is like signing farmers’ death warrants. Agricultural Accounts in Rajya Sabha: Farmers do not accept the bills, they force them on Congress

India

oi-Pallavi Kumari

| Published: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 10:40 AM [IST]

New Delhi: Sunday (September 20) is the seventh day of the monsoon session of Parliament. Narendra Modi’s government in the center has introduced agriculture law in the Rajya Sabha. What Congress has opposed in the Rajya Sabha. Congressman Pratap Singh Bajwa has said in Rajya Sabha that the Indian National Congress is against the bill. He has said this bill is like attacking the soul of farmers. This bill has already been passed in the Lok Sabha.

Reach agreement on this bill, such as signing a death warrant for farmers: Congress

Congressman Pratap Singh Bajwa said this bill is targeting the landlords of Hindustan and in particular Punjab, Haryana and Western UP. Punjab and Haryana farmers believe this bill is an attack on their soul. Agreeing to these bills would be like signing the farmers’ death warrant. Farmers are against changes in APMC and MSP.

Modi’s government wants to destroy farmers: KC Venugopal

Congressman KC Venugopal opposes the bill, saying it is very clear that the purpose of this government is to destroy our farmers and help businesses. Our party has decided to oppose the agricultural law. The government will have to reconsider the bills, at least they should send them to a select committee.

In the Rajya Sabha Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: – Both accounts are historical.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that both accounts are historical and will bring revolutionary changes to the lives of peasants. This bill leaves farmers free to sell their crops anywhere at any cost. These bills also allow farmers to grow expensive crops.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said this bill also stipulates that the farmer will only get the price guarantee in the agreement that is made at the time of sowing. These accounts stipulate to protect the farmer and that the farmer’s land is not tampered with.

