Agricultural law introduced in Rajya Sabha, Tomar said – Changing farmers’ lives. Union Agriculture mink Narendra Singh Tomar moves agricultural law in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi. Parliament monsoon session. On the seventh day of the monsoon session today, parliament introduced three bills related to agriculture in Rajya Sabha. The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers, Narendra Singh Tomar, today introduced three bills related to agriculture in the Rajya Sabha. After passing the Lok Sabha, the central government is trying to pass it through the Rajya Sabha today. Opposition parties and some of the government’s allies are against the law. At the same time, the government is settling the benefits of this bill.

Presenting the agriculture law in the Rajya Sabha, Union Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar said this law will help improve the lives of farmers. This bill will improve the living standards of farmers. This bill will bring changes to his life. Presenting the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements Bill 2020 on Agricultural Services, Narendra Singh Tomar said that these accounts are historical accounts, recorded in the life of farmers and agriculture fall. Brings revolutionary changes to the region.

With the help of this bill, farmers are allowed to sell their crops at the price they want. They will be able to produce expensive crops on their own. This bill gives farmers the freedom to determine the crops of their choice. Opposition parties are against this bill.

