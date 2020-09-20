Agricultural law: protest of farmers in Haryana-Punjab against agricultural law, see photos | farmers protest against Agriculture Bill 2020 in Punjab Haryana

Farmer jam in Haryana

North India’s two agriculturally dominant states, Haryana and Punjab, are witnessing a lot of backlash against this bill. A large number of farmers took to the streets on Sunday afternoon in Sirsa, Haryana. During this time he blocked the road. Also shouted slogans against Modi’s government. On the other hand, in Ambala, 16-17 farmers’ organizations have united against this bill and blocked it. As a result, the Ambala Police has deployed additional forces on the highway and surrounding vulnerable areas. At the same time, police had to use water cannons to stop protesters at the border with Sadopur in Ambala. Dozens of farmers were seen on the road in Sonipath.

Tractor meeting in Punjab

There are a large number of farmers in Punjab, which is why there is a lot of opposition to this bill. After a year and a half there are assembly elections in the state, in such a case the counterparties of BJP also support the protesting farmers. Sunday morning, workers and farmers from the Punjab Youth Congress arrived in Zirakpur on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. He also did a tractor rally for Delhi. Apart from this, the protesters want to block the Delhi-Ambala-Chandigarh highway. Demonstrations continue in many other districts of Punjab.

High alert in Delhi

The monsoon session of Parliament takes place in Delhi. In such a situation, farmers are now traveling to Delhi to make their voices heard with the government. That is why the Delhi police have also become alert. According to the Delhi police, a large number of farmers from neighboring states may come to Delhi for the demonstration. For this purpose, a large number of personnel were deployed in the Ashok Nagar-Ghazipur area and the Delhi Haryana border. Tight security arrangements have also been made around the parliament building.