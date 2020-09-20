Akhilesh Yadav’s Attack on Modi’s Government – ‘BJP Did Not Pass Agricultural Law, Its Fall Blade’ | response of akhilesh yadav to agricultural law passed in Rajya Sabha

Sunday, September 20, 2020

New Delhi: Amid resistance from the opposition, the Modi government on Sunday introduced three bills affecting farmers in the Rajya Sabha and passed them by vote. After which there was much commotion in the Rajya Sabha. In addition, there are also demonstrations by farmers in many states. The heads of political parties are also attacking the government of the BJP. Now Samajwadi Party President and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav has described the bill as a fraud to the public.

Akhilesh Yadav wrote that the BJP has strangled the voice of farmers and opposition in the Rajya Sabha under the guise of ‘voting votes’ to pass the agricultural law. Also 2/3 of the Indian population betrayed some of the selected capitalists and Dhannaseths. According to him, the BJP has passed its ‘fall-sheet’ due to democratic fraud, not the agricultural law.

SP MP asked questions

In the Rajya Sabha, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav said there is an issue, which is why the ruling party does not want to debate any issue. If you’re putting in a bill on the sector that provides livelihoods for more than 60 percent of the country’s population, be sure to talk to the opposition and farmers’ organizations. You haven’t talked to anyone, only those who are yours. In any case, you had to talk to farmers’ associations about this bill. He asks what the compulsion is for the government to run away from the discussion.

