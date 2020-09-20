America: A package of poison sent to President Donald Trump, two agencies are investigating. America: For the US election package containing the poison and addressed to Donald Trump intercepted by US police

New Delhi. In the US, there is a commotion about the presidential election. Amid the din of the presidential election, a case of toxic packages has been sent to US President Donald Trump. A package filled with extremely dangerous poisonous resins was sent to Donald Trump, but the package was caught before reaching the White House.

According to CNN news, a package sent on behalf of President Donald Trump is believed to contain the poison Risin. The parcel was picked up by investigators before it was sent to the White House. In fact, all letters and packages sent to the White House are sorted and examined separately and then sent. During the investigation itself, this package of poison was placed in the hands of the officials, in which two American authorities have now started an investigation. The agencies are trying to find out who sent the toxic package and why?

A US law enforcement official said investigations so far suggest the package was shipped from Canada. However, research is underway to confirm this. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Secret Service are investigating this toxic package. At the same time, the US Postal Inspection Service is also trying to track down this toxic package.

