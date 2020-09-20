What did Trump say?

According to American media, President Trump approved the deal on Saturday, whereby Walmart and Oracle will exploit the video app TickTalk. This would avoid the TicTalk ban in the US. Speaking to the media, President Trump said I have cleared the deal, if they do it will be very good even if they can’t. Their goal is to provide the US with a secure video platform.

Whose share?

Following Trump’s statement, Oracle also announced a deal in the case. According to him, Ticketcock has chosen him as a safe quad special provider. In addition, they become minority investors with 12.5 percent stake. At the same time, they have provisionally agreed to buy a 7.5 percent stake, according to Walmart. Their CEO Doug McMillan will join the five-member board of the new company.

25 thousand new jobs

ByteDance, Tytock’s parent company, will own 80 percent, according to media reports. However, 40% of Bytdans is owned by US venture capital firms. In such a situation, if Trump wants to, he can argue that Ticketcock’s global ownership now rests with the US. Tittock claims that after this deal they will create 25,000 new jobs in America. It will also be headquartered in the US.