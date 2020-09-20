Anurag Kashyap told Payal Ghosh’s sexual abuse allegations unfounded, said – Be humble, ma’am. Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of physical harassment, filmmaker said – It’s all false

‘Anurag Kashyap is very much on me’

Actress Payal Ghosh has been known to say that Anurag Kashyap had done dirty deeds with me, he also requested PM justice through a social media post, Payal wrote in his post that Anurag Kashyap did a really bad job Force myself on me, PM Narendra Modi, please take action and show the country that the monster behind this creative person, I know it can harm me, my safety is at risk, please help please.

There are many more to come now: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap responded and made several tweets in a row, rejecting all allegations against him and saying there will be many attacks. This is just the beginning. Lots of phone calls have come, don’t say no and shut up. It is also known where the arrows are about to be released. Wait.

‘Madam has two weddings, if it’s a crime, approve’

The rest who accused me, dragged my artists and the Bachchan family together, couldn’t even make a fuss. Madam has two marriages, if she is a crime she is adopted and is very loved, she also confesses. Whether I have a first wife, or a second wife, or a girlfriend, or many actresses I’ve worked with, or the whole girls and women team that has always worked with me, or all the women I’ve found Alone, alone, or in public.

Sorry for answering your English in Hindi

I don’t act like that and I never tolerate any costs. Let’s see what happens. It is visible in your VDO, how much is true, how much is not left, the rest is just blessings and love Sorry to answer your English in Hindi.

Kangana said – Arrest Anurag

Let me tell you that Anurag Kashyap and Payal Ghosh are currently the topic of discussion on social media. It is known that actress Kangana Ranaut had also tweeted after Payal Ghosh’s allegations, writing in her tweet: ‘Every voice matters, arrest Anurag Kashyap’. Kangana and Anurag have been known to clash on Twitter about the Maharashtra government before that.

‘I can cut my head, but I can’t bow my head’

Actually Kangana was angry with Shiv Sena that I am a Kshatrani. I can cut my head, but I can’t bow my head! I will always raise my voice for the honor of the nation. I live with honor, respect, self-esteem and will live with pride as a nationalist! I will never compromise on principle, I never will! Jai Hind.

‘You don’t take five to climb China’

To which Anurag reprimanded him – There is only one sister – only Manikarnika. You take four five and go to China. See how much has gotten in. Also show them that while you’re there, no hair of this country can be tied up. LAC is just a day’s travel from your home. Yes lioness. Jai Hind., Whereupon Kangana called Anurag a retarded.