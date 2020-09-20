At the opening of the school from September 21, know what Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal at school reopened September 21 Latest update

‘If conditions improve, we will make a decision’

According to an interview published in the BBC, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that if the situation arises in the country over the corona, we will make a decision in the interest of children by looking at the same. For the protection of children, we receive help from both the Ministry of the Interior and Health. We will make a further decision after reviewing the circumstances.

We managed to take the exam: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said: “We just opened the school, we will review it, then further decisions will be made. Child safety is our top priority. Recently we conducted exams in the country, those who opposed it. , have seen that we have succeeded in this and it is not that the children are in our house, we offer online lessons to children.

We don’t just waste the years of the children: Minister of Education

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that we don’t waste the year of children. The government has acted with full force and has proven it. Our government gives priority to the future of children. Children’s safety is also very important to us.

In the Corona period, it has been more than five months since the children did not go to school. However, the government provides online classes. Now when there is talk of opening a Corona-era school, the parents have expressed displeasure about it. But the government has issued instructions that children only come to school with written consent from their parents or guardians.

Schools will open from September 21, these are guidelines

The government has abandoned the final decision on the state government to open clean schools. Given the current situation, the state government will make a decision. But when schools open, the national government has drawn up guidelines for this. Accordingly, only students from the 9th to the 12th in the school are called. Schools in the containment zone do not open and girls, teachers and staff in the combat zone are not allowed to attend school.

It is mandatory to wear masks and to keep a distance of 1.8 meters at school. There is a thermal screening upon entry. Only schools with 50% teachers and staff will open. Spitting anywhere on the school campus would be prohibited.