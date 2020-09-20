China to build 9 buildings on Nepalese land, stop Nepalese access | China built 9 buildings on Nepalese land, blocked Nepalese access

9 buildings built by occupation of the land of ‘Kadoot’, Nepal | Infinity hindi

China has built 9 buildings on Nepalese land

According to a report in KhabarHub, China has built 9 buildings on Nepalese land and is now preventing China from going there. According to the information, China has benefited from the ongoing tensions with India over land grabbing and, in the absence of Nepalese security personnel, has engaged in building buildings in remote areas of Nepal. Chinese authorities became aware of this when Nepalese assistant district officer Dalbahadur Hamal of Lapcha-Limi in Humla district recently reviewed the area. Government officials had received information from locals that China was illegally building buildings there. (Thanks to the first 3 photos: Geeta Mohan’s Twitter)

China stops the entry of Nepalese citizens near buildings

Actually, this part of Nepal is far away from the Humla district headquarters and there is no government apparatus. The district administration has now informed the Nepalese Ministry of the Interior of the incident and from there it has been sent to the Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A team member who was going to supervise the occasion, on condition of anonymity, said: ‘We saw the building from a distance. We had heard rumors that a building is being built from the Chinese side, but when we got there, we saw 8 more. ‘The village where China just built 9 buildings is called Namkhya and now China also has the movement of Nepalese citizens prohibited around the buildings there.

Why is Oli’s government silent?

According to the media report, after these reports came to light, Nepalese security forces were rushed to the site, along with officials from the Department of Measurement and Survey. However, nothing official has been said by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal or the Ministry of the Interior about this incident. But the question arises that if the 9-9 buildings are not to be built in a day, the question arises that will leave the administration unmoved by this action by the Chinese military. It could be that this issue could once again become the root of Nepal’s political arrogance in the coming days.

Dragon has swallowed up many acres of land in Nepal

A report from the government of Nepal in June said China wants to conquer the land of Nepal through road construction in Tibet and build its outpost there in the near future. Earlier, the research division of the Nepalese Ministry of Agriculture said that China has affected 10 of its places, which is equivalent to about 33 hectares of land. Not only this, Nepal had said that China is also diverting the flow of rivers to divert water into its territory. The secretary of the Nepalese parliament later received a letter from the opposition claiming that China had acquired approximately 64 hectares of Nepalese land in the Dolakha, Humla, Sindhupalchowk, Gorkha and Rasuwa districts.