Commander-level talks will take place on the Chinese side on Monday amid tension on the LAC: sources | Sixth round of Corps Commander talks between India and China will take place Monday

Commander-level talks will take place on the Chinese side on Monday amid tension on the LAC: sources

India

oi-Akarsh Shukla

Updated: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 10:05 PM [IST]

New Delhi. A round of nuclear commander-level talks between India and China to end tensions in East Ladakh continues. However, China has not yet pledged to withdraw on this matter and is constantly intensifying its military activities along the border. Meanwhile, government sources have revealed that the sixth round of police commander will take place Monday between India and China with the aim of establishing peace at the border. During this meeting, India will take a firm stand and try to push back China.

Government sources said a senior foreign ministry official is likely to be part of the Indian delegation at the meeting at the level of the force commander India and China to be held Monday. According to the information, the meeting will take place in Moldo, a region of China close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, and the talks will be reported at 11 a.m. Let me tell you that even before that, the Corps Commander-level meeting was held five times to prevent Chinese border incursions and halt military activity, but these talks are inconclusive.

Let me tell you that today China is very upset about the activities of the Indian military. Rather than withdrawing, the Indian army is responding appropriately to Chinese incursions. Recently, Chinese troops attempted to breach the LAC at Pangong Lake, which the Indian army repelled them against. Apart from this, India occupies many high peaks, from which our army follows the Chinese activities. India has deployed more than 45,000 soldiers to Ladakh, according to the news agency report.

