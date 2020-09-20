Companies with less than 300 employees can be cut back whenever they want, new law introduced in Lok Sabha. Industrial Relations Bill: Hire and Dismissal of Private Organizations Without Government Authorization

What does this bill say?

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar introduced the Industrial Relations Code-2020 Bill in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. In which there are many provisions regarding industries and private companies. What caused the most uproar is that companies with fewer than 300 employees can now cut back without government approval. In other words, businesses don’t need to get approval from Hire and Fire.

What were the rules for that?

Until now, small businesses were allowed to lay off. As a rule, companies with fewer than 100 employees can hire employees without government approval and retire whenever they want. Now companies with fewer than 300 employees are free to cut back. The government states that Rajasthan already had such a facility. As a result, employment there increased and the cases of cutbacks also decreased. In such a situation, this bill will also increase employment in the country.

174 recommendations accepted

Labor Minister Narendra Singh Tomar describes this bill as historic. According to him, new rules have been drawn up after consultation with 6000 stakeholders. It was referred to the parliamentary standing committee, of which 233 of the recommendations canceled 174. The government has proposed adding section 77 (1) to the Industrial Relations Code 2020 for the dismissal rule. Apart from this, the owners will also be allowed to close the businesses.

The plan was made in 2019

The government planned to introduce this bill itself in Lok Sabha in 2019, but at the time, many companies and employee organizations were against it. As a result, it could not be presented in Parliament. Now with some changes, the government has introduced it into the Lok Sabha, although opposition parties are still against it. According to him, this bill benefits the business owners, while the jobs of the employees are at risk.