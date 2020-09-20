Corona havoc continues, 92,605 corona cases across country in 24 hours, 1,133 dead COVID 19: India’s number of cases exceeds 54 lakh mark with a peak of 92,605 new cases in the last 24 hours

India

oi-Ankur Sharma

| Published: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 10:34 AM [IST]

New Delhi. Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country, which is common and particular in the throes of this epidemic, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, 54,00,620 corona cases have been reported in India so far. , Of which 10,10,824 active cases while 43.03,044 people became corona-free, while 92,605 new cases of corona were reported in the past 24 hours and 1,133 people died.

Corona Vaccine: Not just Oxford, these 6 vaccines have also reached stage three of the trial

However, the Department of Health and Family Welfare says that India has surpassed the US in the cases of the Coronavirus, reaching the number one place in the world. The total recovery has exceeded 42 lakh. According to ICMR, 12,06,806 corona tests have been conducted in the country in the past 24 hours, and so far corona studies have been conducted on 6,36,61,060 people, ICMR said corona screening has made it easier to locate patients. And they recover quickly.

Those recovering from corona disease should follow the following guidelines

First coronavirus vaccine from Russia on August 12, knows all about it

The new Union Ministry of Health and Family Protocol has advised people recovering from the disease to eat Chyawanprash, drink turmeric milk, drink yoga, and wander. Always wear masks and keep a social distance while you leave the house. Always use warm water, do not eat or drink outside. Take immunity-enhancing Ayurvedic medications. Follow the instructions from the Ministry of AYUSH. Practice light or moderate. Do yoga, yoga, pranayama and meditation daily. Conduct the treatment as described by the treating physician. Walk in the morning or evening and always keep in touch with the doctor. Eat a balanced diet. Get enough sleep and relax. Avoid smoking and alcohol. Do self-monitoring at home such as temperature, blood pressure, blood sugar, pulse oximeter, etc. If there is a dry cough or sore throat, gargle and steam / medicines or herbs can be used. Take medications prescribed by an allopathic doctor or an AYUSH doctor. To raise awareness, patients recovering from Corona can share their experiences with friends and family.

Read this: Fear of heavy rain in many states of the country, Yellow Alert released in Rajasthan

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Agriculture Bills, said BJP is outnumbered in heavy rainfall forecast in many states of the country, Yellow Alert released in Rajasthan away from fire, Kejriwal’s old habit: Anil Vij struggles with humid Delhi-NCR heat , Meteorological Department, gave relief news to China and informed Indian intelligence; arrested journalists, Chinese and Nepalese civilians also rose; Delhi Police Minister of Health said Corona community transition is underway, center needs to accept mother send voice messages told these important things then disappeared from ship, merchant cadet Dhananjay Arora arrested in Delhi, journalist Rajeev Sharma, Secret document related to the defense of the land, reclaimed agricultural law 2020, friendly to farmers, Opposition does the land by lying Misled: Narendra Singh Tomar AAP Goa State Convener resigns, the main thing is written in the tweet, the school will be closed to all students until October 5th in Delhi, Kejriwal government orders major Supreme Court decision, buy before this date Gone are the BS-4 diesel vehicles Go registration

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed