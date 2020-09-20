Corona worsens situation, section 144 in 11 cities of Rajasthan, ban on socio-religious programs until Oct 31. Rajasthan: In view of the increasing number of COVID19 cases, Article 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in 11 districts.

New Delhi. The number of coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly in Rajasthan. The government has decided to impose Section 144 in 11 cities amid an increasing number of Corona patients. On Saturday, 1,834 new cases of corona arrived in the state and 14 people died, after which the Ashok Gehlot government of the state made a firm decision to impose Section 144 in 11 districts.

