Defense Secretary Rajnath said – I am also a farmer, APMC and MSP do not stop. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union ministers inform the media in Delhi

Defense Secretary Rajnath said – I am also a farmer, APMC and MSP do not stop.

| Updated: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 8:55 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Modi’s government passed the bills pertaining to agriculture in the Rajya Sabha today amid strong opposition from the opposition. Now there is a press conference of 6 central government ministers on the agricultural law. It was attended by Defense Ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, Thawarchand Gehlot, Prahlad Joshi and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Speaking to reporters, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said there were discussions today on 2 bills related to agriculture in the Rajya Sabha, what happened then in the Rajya Sabha was sad, it was a shame and even more than that I would like saying it’s outrageous Was embarrassing.

Rajnath Singh said that as far as the ruling party is required to lead Parliament’s procedures, support from the opposition is also expected. But the effort made to cultivate vested political interests only by creating misunderstandings among the peasants is inconsistent with sound democratic traditions: both agricultural accounts are historical to both peasantry and agriculture. Implementation of this will of course increase farmers’ income. But misunderstandings arise among the farmers

Regarding the farm accounts, Rajnath Singh said that I am a farmer myself and that MSP’s system will not end at all costs. He described both the accounts as historical, saying, “Both accounts are historical to the farmer and the agricultural world. This increases farmers’ income. But misunderstandings are emerging among farmers that the MSP will be abolished, while the MSP will under no circumstances be abolished.

The defense minister said Harivanshji, deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, has been abused, which has been seen across the country. He is a man of belief in values. Members of the opposition climbed his (Rajya Sabha Vice Chairman) chair and also tore the rule book. As far as I know, no parliamentary history ever happened in such a case, neither in the Lok Sabha, nor in the Rajya Sabha. Whatever has happened has not been done in accordance with the dignity of Parliament. The way some MPs behaved with the Vice-President is less condemned.

Rajnath Singh said of the vote of no confidence to the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha: ‘Whatever decision needs to be made, he will make the Chairman. Political comment on this issue is incorrect. Regarding the resignation of MP Akali Dal, MP Harsimat Kaur Badal, Rajnath Singh said there are a number of political reasons behind any such decision. I don’t want to go into the reason why he made this decision. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said at the press conference that while voting was being discussed, opposition MPs committed violence and broke the microphone.

