Dushyant Chautala said of the agricultural law: if I hit the MSP, I will leave the post. Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala says I will leave my mail day if there is any danger to the MSP system

Sunday September 20, 2020

New Delhi. Opposition parties have caused unrest in the Rajya Sabha over the bill passed today. Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, has made a big statement. Chautala has said that nowhere in the central government’s new agriculture-related bills does it say that the MSP of crops will be abolished. Chautala said that if there are problems with the system to give MSP of the harvest, I will leave my post on the same day.

In response to questions from journalists in his hometown in Chandigarh on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister of State Dushyant Chautala said that nowhere in the central government’s new agriculture-related bills would the minimum support price of crops be abolished. The farmers’ crops are purchased on the prescribed MSP without any hindrance in the grain markets. If farmers get the chance for a higher price, they can sell their crops on the open market.

Dushyant Chautala said that the system to give MSP of their harvest to the donors will be difficult on the day, but that I will leave my post that day. The MSP’s right to farmers remains intact and ordinary people should not be fooled by this issue. During the congress, Dushyant Chautala said that former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda is indulging in misleading the innocent peasants for his political interests.

He said that Bhupendra Singh Hooda, who was against the new bills, had not only advocated the open market while he was the prime minister, but also signed these recommendations as chairman of the committee formed by the then-central Manmohan Singh government. . Dushyant Chautala asked Hooda to tell the peasants what the compulsion is behind this duplicity policy and why Congress is misleading the state peasants.

