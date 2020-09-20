Earthquake: When the country of Kampi Mizoram, people fear recurring earthquakes. Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred near Champhai (Mizoram) at 0729 am: National Center for Seismology

New Delhi. There are frequent earthquakes in various parts of the country. Every other day there are reports of earthquakes in different parts of the country. The northeastern state of Mizoram has experienced tremors again. Sunday at 7:26 am the earth started to shake in Mizoram. Earthquakes were felt in Champhai, Mizoram. The earthquake measured 4.6 on the Richter scale. People ran out of the houses as soon as they felt the earthquake. However, no loss of life or property was reported from the earthquake.

