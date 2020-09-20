Farm Bill: High level meeting to be held by MPs at Venkaiah Naidu’s home of agricultural law 2020 Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu high level meeting

New Delhi. The opposition caused an uproar in Parliament today after the passing of two bills related to agricultural reforms in the Rajya Sabha today. Members of various parties, including Congress, demonstrated in parliament after the agricultural law was voted by vote. A high-level meeting is being held by MPs at the residence of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu about the uproar. Vice Chairman Harivansh Narayan, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Prahlad Joshi are also in attendance.

Explain that the farmers’ law was passed today by the Rajya Sabha amid the opposition uprising, two agriculture-related bills passed by ballot, after the Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar responded, Narendra Singh Tomar Opposition MPs caused during their reaction was a tumult, but despite strong opposition, all three bills were passed on the basis of voting votes.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: “Today two bills related to agricultural reforms have been passed by Rajya Sabha. Farmers were forced to sell the products at low prices in the market, now they can sell the products. wherever they want MSP continues, today is a historic day.

