Farm Bills: 12 Opposition Parties File No Confidence Motion Against Vice Chairman | Agricultural Accounts: 12 opposition parties file motion of no confidence against chairman Rajya Sabha Dy

New Delhi. In the Rajya Sabha, the central government on Sunday passed two bills on agriculture with speech. These become law upon signature of the president. During the vote on the bill in the house, the opposition caused a stir. Later, 12 opposition parties filed a vote of no confidence against Rajya Sabha Harivansh Singh Deputy Chairman. A motion signed by about 100 people has been filed with the States’ communications office.

Congressman Ahmed Patel of Rajya Sabha Congress said the Rajya Sabha vice-chair should protect democratic traditions, but instead his attitude has damaged democratic traditions and processes today. Let us tell you that the bills include the Farmers and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Bill. During the vote on them, opposition MPs went to the pit and shouted slogans.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien tried to break Vice Chairman Harivansh’s microphone. He tore the rules of the house. Marshals had to be subpoenaed to continue the House proceedings. After 10 minutes of suspension of the house, the voting process started again and the government cleared the bills amid the turmoil.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed