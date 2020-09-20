Farmers Bill: JP Nadda said farmers get freedom from 70 years of injustice. Farmers Bill: JP Nadda says farmers are freed from 70 years of injustice.

New Delhi. All three bills pertaining to peasants were passed in the Rajya Sabha today in the midst of tremendous uproar. After the adoption of these three bills, the BJP’s national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, has expressed his happiness. JP Nadda said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given farmers freedom from injustice that farmers have faced for the past 70 years. Opposition parties are anti-farmers, instead of supporting this process, these people tried to hinder the freedom of farmers.

