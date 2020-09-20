Fear of heavy rain in many states of the country, Yellow Alert released in Rajasthan | Heavy rain expected in many states, Yellow Alert in Rajasthan: IMD

Fear of heavy rain in many states

So there is a possibility of rain in many states of the country, the Meteorological Department said today heavy to very heavy rainfall in various places in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands, central Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Kerala-Mahe, on the coast. south of Karnataka. Apart from this, heavy rains are expected in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, South Gujarat region, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh coast and isolated places in Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema and the northern interior of Karnataka.

Light rain forecast in Delhi

So there is a possibility of light rain in Delhi which fights the battle of humidity, and can move the wind, which can give people a little relief from the heat, let’s tell you it’s been a humid summer here for the past 10 days The department had previously said that there will be light rain in Delhi and the weather will be dry, so far in September the capital has dropped 75 percent from normal.

There is a chance of torrential rain here

The Indian Meteorological Department has also forecast heavy rainfall in Sikkim and sub-Himalayan West Bengal. According to the department, light to moderate rain will still be seen in these places even today, with most places in Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland. But today there is a possibility of torrential rain.

Skymet also warned

So Skymet has said there will be torrential rains over the next 24 hours in many places in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland in northeast India, including Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal. While Telangana, Maharashtra, southeastern Gujarat, eastern and southern Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and inland Tamil Nadu are also likely to receive heavy to moderate rains with light to moderate rain in many places, while the weather in North India includes Delhi . Stays dry.