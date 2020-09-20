Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, sworn in as Rajya Sabha member, won elections unopposed Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

New Delhi: Parliament’s monsoon session continues even in the midst of the Corona epidemic, which will last until October 1. Meanwhile, former prime minister and leader of Janata Dal Secular HD Deve Gowda took the oath of office and secrecy as a member of Rajya Sabha on Saturday. He won unopposed from Karnataka in the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

In fact, elections for four Rajya Sabha seats were held in Karnataka on June 19, as MPs’ term of office from these seats expired on June 25. The state has a total of 117 members, including the speaker. In which BJP won two seats, HD Deve Gowda, leader of Janata Dal Secular, was unanimously elected. After he was sworn in on Sunday, chairman M Venkaiah Naidu welcomed him to the Senate.

HD Deve Gowda has a long experience in politics. When the government was formed under the leadership of the United Front in 1996, he was sworn in as the country’s 11th Prime Minister. Before that, he was Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996. Two years ago, on May 23, 2018, his son Kumaraswamy was sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka, although he was unable to remain in this chair for long. A year later, his government collapsed in a vote of no confidence on July 23, 2019.

