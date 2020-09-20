Gold-Silver Price: Gold Shines Down, Prices Fall Rs 4500 and Strong Discounts | Gold Silver Price In India: Gold Price Lowered By Rs 4500 In Past 45 Days, Know Silver Price In India

Gold got cheaper

With the start of the holidays, the gold price is reduced. Gold has fallen below 4,500 rupees. On August 7, where the gold price was at its highest level, gold has now fallen to almost 51536 rupees. On August 7, gold was Rs 56,200 per 10 grams. At the same time, the world market, along with the decline in demand, saw a slowdown in the gold price. However, experts expect the price of gold to rise quickly.

Huge discount on the gold price

To increase demand, dealers are offering huge discounts to customers. Gold is discounted up to Rs 608. Previously, dealers were offering discounts of up to $ 30 an ounce to customers. Despite the fact that they get huge discounts, dealers cannot attract customers. Market experts believe that the price of gold will rise in the coming days and that the price of gold in Diwali will take a big leap. In Delhi’s precious metal, the gold price reached Rs 52672 per 10 grams on Friday.

How is the condition of silver

In addition to gold, the price of silver has also fallen over the past month and a half. On August 7, the silver price reached Rs 77,949 per kg. On Friday, September 18, the price of silver reached Rs 65905 per kg. Globally, silver in New York rose 0.98 percent to $ 27.37 an ounce internationally.