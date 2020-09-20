Golgapp’s corona jugaad, IAS also said after seeing the automatic Panipuri machine … Video Viral | automatic panipuri machine video viral on social media ias awanish sharan shared video

Golgappa went viral on social media

Meanwhile, a Golgappa seller is getting quite viral on social media. People praise the security deals he made in the Corona crisis. During the lockdown in the Corona era, people were missing street food. There are many Golgappa lovers in India, who definitely only need to eat once a week, but Panipuri. People are more attracted to the jugaad that a Panipuri person from Chhattisgarh has done.

Self-service mobilization for safety

Actually, IAS officer Avneesh Sharan shared a video on his Twitter account that is getting quite viral. The video tells of Chhattisgarh, where a Pani Puri person gives gloves to the customer with gloves in hand. The special thing is that this person has taken a self-service to protect the customer, taking full care of the corona virus.

Different flavored water options

Golgappa gives customers the option to run water with different flavors through the machine. The video shows a man putting Golgappa under the machine in his hand. The customer pours his favorite water in Golgappas very comfortably and eats with pleasure. This great idea made the customer happy and asked his name, the shopkeeper called his name Swami.

People loved jugaad

Posting the video, IAS officer Avneesh Sharan wrote in the caption: ‘Automatic Panipuri Wala from Telibandha Raipur. Great jugaad. ‘This 1 minute 20 seconds video has been viewed by over 55 thousand people so far, more than 5 thousand users have liked the video. Not only this, Panipuri’s video has been retweeted over a thousand times. People also liked this jugaad on social media.