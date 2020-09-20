Good news: these Indian Railways employees are getting the benefit of an old pension plan, the form must be completed before this date. Good news for Indian railway workers: Southern Railway employees will receive benefits from old pension plan, must complete form before September 30

Good news for railway workers

Railway employees have long been busy reintroducing the old pension scheme. In view of the demand of the employees, the Railways has decided to grant benefits from this old pension scheme to those employees who joined before 1.1.2004. These employees only get one chance to make use of the old pension scheme. According to the information provided by the railways, only those employees are given only one chance to move from the new pension scheme to the old pension scheme, whose recruitment process was completed before January 1, 2004, but they For some reason, he could not come to the job.

Form to be completed by September 30th

The railways said there is only one chance to take advantage of this arrangement. All employees who need to take advantage of the old pension scheme must complete the form by September 30, 2020. In this context, the Southern Railway has issued instructions to give employees the last chance to opt for the Old Pension Scheme. A form has been issued by the Railways for this facility, which must be completed and submitted to the office.

What is the new pension scheme

In fact, railway workers have been demanding the old pension scheme for a long time. The employees see the benefits of the old pension plan and are concerned about the demand. Let us tell you that the people of the country’s three armies receive pension only under the old pension plan. At the same time, under the understanding of the new pension scheme, the government has implemented the new pension scheme from April 1, 2004, the new pension scheme, i.e. new employees in the NPS will not receive the retirement and family pension benefits like the old employees at the time of retirement. 10% of the salary and benefits are withdrawn from employees according to the new pension scheme. The government also makes the same contribution to the employees’ bills.