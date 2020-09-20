GST Compensation: Only 1 Congress has excluded states from states ready for a ‘debt settlement’ in the Corona crisis. Only 1 Congress-Ruled State Under 21 To Pick Out Of GST Row Under Coronavirus Pandemic

New Delhi. The Congress-ruled state is also one of 21 states that opt ​​for central government debt settlement on the issue of GST compensation. Let us tell you that 21 states of the country have opted for the ‘borrow’ option proposed by the GST council to make up for the Centre’s lack of compensation for GST Compensation during the coronavirus epidemic. These states also include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakdeshand and Uttar Pradeshand . Including. The Congress-ruled Union Territory of Puducherry is also mentioned in this list.

Let us tell you that Manipur, the only state that previously opted for Opion-2 and later preferred option-1. It is said that in the next one or two days, a few more states will agree to give their option to ‘borrow’. Treasury sources admitted that the GST council is present across the state and union territory. Under the GST law, only 20 states need to pass a resolution to vote on an issue.

Furthermore, the current situation shows that if other states do not present their options before the GST Council meeting on October 5, 2020, they will have to wait until June 2022 for their GST Council to be subject to 2022 Until the validity period increases.

