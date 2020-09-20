Hong Kong bans Air India flights until Oct 3, so Hong Kong takes strict flight measures to Hong Kong Bars Air India until Oct 3 after passenger Covid found positive

Published: Sunday, September 20, 2020

Hong Kong. Hong Kong has banned Air India flights from Sunday to October 3. The Hong Kong government has taken this step because some Kovid-19 passengers were found positive on Air India’s flight. The Air India spokesperson confirmed Hong Kong’s ban.

Previously, Air India’s passenger flight was halted in Hong Kong from August 18 to August 31. The move was taken after 14 passengers were found to be COVID-19 positive on an Aug. 14 Delhi-Hong Kong flight.

In July, the Hong Kong government issued an order requiring all passengers arriving from India to present a certificate of the negative Kovid-19 test three days earlier. With this, all international passengers had to pass the Kovid-19 test after landing at Hong Kong Airport.

An Air India spokesperson said Hong Kong has imposed a flight ban from September 20 to October 3. The spokesman said there is only one flight in two weeks to Hong Kong scheduled for September 21, which has been canceled. The passengers have also been informed about this.

9 countries have rules in Hong Kong

According to Hong Kong administrative regulations, a COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory for all travelers from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Africa, and USA, except India. A flight coming to Hong Kong from any of these 9 countries must submit a form before the flight stating that all passengers have a COVID-19 negative certificate.

Dubai also suspended the flight

Earlier on August 28 and September 4, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) on Friday suspended Air India Express flights for 24 hours to carry two passengers with COVID positive certificates. The Air India Express flight to Dubai resumed on Saturday. Under United Arab Emirates (UAE) regulations, all passengers arriving from India must have a negative certificate of RT-PCR test of the Kovid-19 issued 96 hours earlier.

