India gave China a major blow, 6 more peaks were captured by LAC in Ladakh. LAC standoff: The Indian Army has occupied six new high altitudes

| Published: Sunday, September 20, 2020, 6:50 PM [IST]

New Delhi. Tensions between India and China over LAC in Ladakh persist. In the midst of war fears, the Indian army grows stronger on the border. According to the information, six new large hills have been taken along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the past three weeks during the ongoing conflict with the Chinese military in the eastern Ladakh sector. Top government sources told ANI news agency: ‘The Indian military has conquered six new heights between the second week of August 29 and September.

The new hills occupied by our forces have high-altitude areas in the Chinese position near Magar Hill, Gurung Hill, Resen La, Rejang La, Mokhapari and Finger 4. ‘These areas were vacant and the Indian army took them for the Chinese army. By being here at a height, our military now has an edge over the enemy in those areas. Sources said air shots were fired at least three times from the north shore of Pengong to the south shore of the lake, thwarting the Chinese army’s attempts to conquer the heights.

Sources clarified that the mountainous areas with the black top and helmet top are on the Chinese side of the LAC, while the heights occupied by the Indian Army are on the LAC in the Indian region. After occupying the heights by the Indian Army, the Chinese Army has deployed about 3,000 additional troops from its joint arms brigade near Rejang La and Rechen La Heights. It consists of Chinese infantry and armored soldiers.

The Moldo garrison of the Chinese army has also been fully activated by the People’s Liberation Army in recent weeks with additional troops. After tensions with China, the Indian security forces are working with more coordination. A campaign is being conducted against China under the supervision of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army General Manoj Mukund Narwane. Significantly, India is under tension with China at several points of friction of LAC along Pengong Tso Lake.

