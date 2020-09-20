Is China preparing for a major attack in Ladakh by diverting attention to Taiwan? Does China intend to attack Ladakh by diverting the world’s attention to Taiwan?

China is continuing its military activities

Since the Galvan Valley incident, the People’s Liberation Army of China has diverted 4 of its 5 military theater commandos to the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea. According to the information, the Chinese military’s target practice and maneuvers in these areas are actually a conspiracy to divert the world’s attention from its well-planned strategy for Ladakh. A good example of this is that, on the basis of the discussions of September 10 last in Moscow of the foreign ministers of the two countries, a date for the talks at the level of the Corps Commander of India and China has not yet been set. However, the PLA has not stopped expanding its military base on the LAC along the 1,597 km line of de facto control in the western sector. While in the talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries, it has been decided that the military commanders will be asked to start with the withdrawal on the ground first and then implement the delay agreement.

Is there anything creepy in the mind of China for Ladakh?

The Nikki Asian Review report is worth considering to understand the Chinese game. The PLA has fully activated the Southern Theater Command that oversees the South China Sea, the Northern Theater Command that oversees the Korean Peninsula, and the Eastern Theater Command that oversees anti-Japan and Taiwan. The newspaper says China annexed Tibet in the 1950s by drawing the world’s attention to the Korean War. Likewise, the way China has just activated its three theater commandos on different fronts is distracting the world’s attention from the real tension in the Karakoram-Janskar region of the Himalayas. The truth is that for the Ladakh operation, the PLA Western Theater Command has fully activated the Xinjiang and Tibet Military District, which is aggressively pursuing the area.

In 1962 China cheated on such a thing

The truth is, the Korean War of the 1950s diverted the attention of the Jawaharlal Nehru government and Indian diplomacy in a similar way. He became involved in resolving the North Korea issue, leaving his eastern and western sectors open to the Chinese military in 1962. When the whole world was engulfed in the Cuban missile crisis, the Chinese army attacked India. India is now aware of China’s deceitful, twisting and deceitful tricks. Efforts are underway to resolve the existing crises at the level of the military and diplomatic channels, but the military stands ready to face any bad situation, from the Himalayan borders to the maritime borders. China is also using information warfare and psychological warfare under these conditions and its efforts are ongoing. But not only India, now the world has understood these things.

What does China’s aggressive stance on Taiwan mean?

There may also be fears that China wants to occupy Taiwan completely by creating war conditions with India in Ladakh itself. Because, with Hong Kong’s legal tricks, it has been highly successful. Xi Jinping, however, is also well aware that he can put Taiwan in tension by sending 17 or 19 jets every day, but an attack on him is an open invitation to World War III; And for the already maligned China for the Coronavirus, it seems far-fetched to bring that courage together.