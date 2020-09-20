It is unfortunate to justify Rajnath Singh’s behavior as Vice Chairman: KC Venugopal. Rajnath Singh justifying Dy Chairman’s action and attitude was a shame: KC Venugopal

New Delhi. The opposition parliaments caused an unprecedented uproar during the discussion of agricultural laws in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition MPs not only threw pieces of the bill into the air, but also broke the microphone for the vice-chairman. The opposition then filed a motion of no confidence against the Deputy Chairman. In support of these bills, the government has brought down the entire army of ministers. Following a high-level meeting at the home of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, six government ministers fiercely attacked the opposition at a press conference. During this period, Home Secretary Rajnath Singh said that everything that happened in the Rajya Sabha was sad, embarrassing and unhappy.

Congress leader KC Venugopal has now responded to this. He has said that I have seen the press conference of Rajnath Singh and 5 other ministers. They justify the behavior of the deputy chairman. He was quite unhappy. We expect a cautious response from senior ministers. They could at least condemn the vice chairman’s work.

Regarding the agricultural accounts, Rajnath Singh said that I am a farmer myself and that MSP’s system will not end at any cost. He described both the accounts as historical, saying, “Both accounts are historical to the farmer and the agricultural world. This increases farmers’ income. But misunderstandings arise among farmers that the MSP will be abolished, while it is not the case that the MSP will not be abolished in any case.

