Know what’s special in the new government labor law, important things and concerns about the labor law. Know what’s important in Govt’s new versions of labor codes

What is special about this new bill

According to the news published in the Indian Express, the Industrial Relations Code Bill, 2020 – industrial institutions with 300 employees will now be able to easily remove employees, compared to 100 or more in the past. At the same time, it has proposed to introduce more conditions to limit workers’ rights. This means that industrial sites with up to 300 employees do not have to create a standing order. An expert says that this allows companies to introduce arbitrary working conditions for employees. On the basis of the draft introduced by the government, more conditions will be imposed on the right of workers to strike. In its report filed in April, the Standing Committee on Labor also suggested increasing this limit to 300 workers. He said some state governments, such as Rajasthan, had already raised the limit and, according to the Ministry of Labor, this resulted in an increase in employment and a reduction in the number of layoffs.

What are the concerns about the new labor law?

Analysts say raising the limit on standing orders will reduce labor rights for workers in small businesses. The increase in standing orders for the current 100 to 300 employees shows that the government is keen to provide employers with a tremendous amount of flexibility in recruitment and retirement. This government decision completely destroys job security. The Industrial Relations Code has also added new conditions to the legal strike.

Added new conditions to legal strike

Currently, a person employed by a public utility company cannot strike unless he gives notice of termination before six weeks before going on strike or within fourteen days of giving such notice. It is now proposed to implement it in all industrial sites. The Industrial Relations Code also proposes that no one working in an industrial establishment should be on strike without 60 days notice and before the Tribunal or the National Industrial Tribunal during the proceedings and 60 days after the conclusion of such proceedings. . For example, employees who initiate a legal strike before a legally acceptable deadline can make a legal strike impossible.

What are important things in other accounts

The other two codes also proposed an extension of social security and a change in the definition of migrant workers between states. The Social Security Code proposes a National Social Security Council that will propose to the central government to establish a plan suitable for different classes of disorganized, temporary and platform workers. Also, people who work with agency workers will have to contribute 1-2 percent of their annual turnover to social security, which will be no more than 5 percent of the amount they pay to agency and platform workers. The Code of Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions defined migrant workers between states as workers who left their state on their own and moved to another state, found work and now earn up to Rs 18,000 per month.