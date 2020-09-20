LIVE: What happened in Rajya Sabha’s agricultural accounts discussion was sad and embarrassing: Rajnath Singh | Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union ministers inform the media in Delhi

New Delhi. Six ministers of the Modi government hold a joint press conference. It includes Defense Ministers Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, Thawarchand Gehlot, Prahlad Joshi and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Rajnath Singh told the press that what happened during the discussion of agricultural accounts in Rajya Sabha was sad and shameful.

