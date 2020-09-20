Malaika Arora defeated Kovid-19, said “I’m lucky I got better with less pain.” malaika arora recovered from the coronavirus after two weeks

Posts written on Instagram

Malaika Arora herself provided information about her recovery on social media. She posted her photo to Instagram, writing that I finally recovered and came out of my room. I feel happy because at least I have recovered from this virus. I want to thank my doctor, medical staff, BMC and family who have supported me in this difficult situation. He also thanked his neighbors, fans, etc. According to Malaika, she soon recovered from Corona thanks to the blessings of those people.

‘Not much thanks for help’

Malaika Arora further wrote that what you have done for me in these difficult times, I will not be enough thanks to all those things. You all stay at your home and are safe. Also take all precautions to avoid corona. During this difficult period of Malaika, her sister Amrita Arora supported her a lot. She’s been giving people constant updates about her health. Amrita was also very upset when Malaika’s report went viral.

Arjun also isolated at home

Two weeks ago, Arjun Kapoor himself reported his fans as Corona positive. During that time he wrote on Instagram, ‘It is my responsibility to inform everyone that my Kovid-19 report is positive. I feel fine now and the body has no corona symptoms. I have isolated myself on the advice of doctors and administration and will be in home quarantine ‘. On the second day of Arjun’s arrival, Malaika’s report was also positive. There is no latest update regarding Arjun’s health, at the moment he is also isolated in his house.